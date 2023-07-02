Monument Valley, Arizona, USA

In 2015, my wife and I took a 3-week trip around northern Arizona to take in the scenery. One of our stops was Monument Valley. We went around the tribal park road and also did a guided tour of the Mystery Valley area. We had a good time and got some great photos.

A couple of years later, I retired, and we started taking a 5+ week trip out west every spring. This let us visit more places and do some previous ones in more depth.

Somewhere along the way, I learned that there is another great spot in the Monument Valley area that requires a guided tour - Hunt's Mesa. This provides an elevated view overlooking the valley from the south. We were not able to work that into our plans again until this year.

We stayed in the area for 5 days as part of the spring trip. One of those mornings, we were greeted by this sunrise from the patio of our room.

