Crete Senesi, Tuscany, Italy

We had been shooting a very foggy sunrise at Crete Senesi on this particular morning. After leaving to check out another location, we noticed the fog was not burning off. It was still rising and getting thicker, covering up the Tuscan hills and valleys as it rose.

We happened upon this lone tree that looked as if it was on a floating island. I can't resist a lone tree, especially a Cypress Tree in Tuscany. At one point, this tree nearly disappeared.

