Cervia Sunrise, Emilia Romagna, Italy

Cervia is a very beautiful seaside town in Emilia-Romagna overlooking the Adriatic Sea and its 9 km long coastline is characterized by very shallow waters and a beach with very fine, golden sand. Cervia is characterized by a very romantic landscape especially in the early morning when the sun slowly rises from the sea and illuminates the coast with its delicate and suffused light.

For this shot I used a Fuji Fine pix A900 a very comfortable camera that has always been able to give vivid and brilliant tones.It is precisely here that the essence and beauty of the sea is captured, away from swimmers and noises and crowds but in the full harmony of Mother Nature, at dawn, at sunrise, at sunset in the silence of the evening and in the night, in the sweet sound of the waves that rock before falling asleep. The Sea is a precious friend:it knows how to instill calm and tranquility with the arrival of the waves on the shore, it knows how to give peace in the dark and deep night.

Mother Nature is the only source of consolation on this Earth ravaged by the madness of man.From the scientific point of view, the sand derives from clastic rocks that fall within the group of sedimentary rocks. Those who go to Cervia will spend holidays of relax and fun, an important location not only for the seaside but also as a thermal spring as a source of secondary volcanism.

