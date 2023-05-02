Enxidro, Bestanca, Cinfaes, Viseu, Portugal

Enxidro stream is one of the tributaries of the Bestanca River (Cinfaes), which rises in the Montemuro mountain and flows into the Douro River. As well as Bestanca, the Enxidro is one of Portugal's last clean and wild rivers.

Throughout its course, it forms several small waterfalls, one appearing in this image. The abundance of trees combined with circulating water creates a humid environment propitious to the growth of ferns and mosses, which attracted my attention when I visited this site last April.

Sunlight glint on the water and the plants. My attention was attracted by the large number of mosses that covered the stones, giving a sensation of life abundance and joy. The moment was captured with a Hasselblad X1D-50c in crop mode. Using f/13 and focusing the foreground, backgrounds were slightly blurred, giving the image a sense of intimacy and closeness. Using 1/30sec, the movement of the water in the waterfall became only slightly fluid.

