Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia

I always enjoy the vista as I make my way across the sea cliffs heading east from Kitty Miller Bay on Phillip Island. I do this short trek every so often with the sole purpose of capturing images of the shipwreck that lies amongst the rock pools at low tide.

On this cool March morning, I was happily surprised to see the fog in the low fields spilling over the hillside and down to the water's edge. Usually, the southern ocean winds would have pushed this fog inland, but today, there was no more than a slight breeze.

I quickly set up the tripod and explored some compositions. I knew that time was not on my side and with the soon to rise sun, the fog would quickly burn off.

This photo is a 2-landscape photo panorama that has been focus-stacked. Originally, it was planned wider with 3-photos, but with the tide so far out, the rocks in the bottom right dominated too much of the scene. By cropping it back, the image regained a better balance, and the focus was returned to the main subject.

