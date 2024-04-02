Ermelo Waterfalls, Mondim de Basto, Vila Real, Portugal

A few weeks ago, on a typical winter day with rain and beautiful clouds in the sky, I went to Serra do Alvão to see the Olo River waterfalls, a magnificent and grand spectacle, especially in periods of very heavy rain, as has been the case in recent months in the north of Portugal.

I was heading towards the best place to observe the waterfalls when I became magnetized as I saw a large slab of dark rock that reflected the sunlight right in front of me, although it was covered by clouds. The position of the sun, the stone slab, and its humidity created a reflection of sunlight that enchanted me and caught my attention.

When rereading the "Sonnets" (1925) by the great Portuguese writer Teixeira de Pascoaes (1877-1952), I found the poem "My eyes and a stone" that couldn't better interpret that electrifying situation: "Why are you, my eyes, suddenly / touched when contemplating / Any stone, if everyone / Was incapable of noticing it?". I have no answer to this question (in verse) formulated almost a century ago…. In post-processing, I limited myself to converting the image to black-and-white and making minimal adjustments.

