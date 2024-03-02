Punta della Dogana, Venice, Italy

At the beginning of the 19th century, William Turner spent a long time in Venice. I always imagine how he had a gondolier take him out into the lagoon to paint his watercolours in the setting sun's light.

Nowadays, the lagoon's islands can be reached by vaporettos, an essential part of local public transport. But you don't necessarily want to see them in a photo in the blue hour.

This is not the only reason why I decided to take a long exposure shot after sunset on the quay wall of the Santa Maria della Salute church. But also to transform the surface of the water into a colourful surface because the movement of the waves always makes the viewer's gaze wander back and forth restlessly.

Doge Nicolo Contarini vowed to build the church of Santa Maria della Salute after a plague epidemic in 1630 killed a third of the city's population. It was inaugurated in 1687, 6 years after his death, and is an attraction of the cityscape.

The lighter blue of the lagoon literally illuminates the deep blue of the cloudy evening sky. The white walls of the church complex still retain some warmth.

