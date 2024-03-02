Lavernock Point, Wales

Lavernock Point in southern Wales is a headland on top of particularly shaped cliffs. Due to erosion, the different layers of the cliff are clearly visible. The erosion is uneven, so all sorts of shapes and layers arise. In addition, Lavernock Point offers views of almost 360 degrees, as well as a stony beach.

Looking north, you can see the pier of Penarth with its beautifully restored pavilion and the harbour of Cardiff beyond on clear days like this. Planning to photograph sunrise at Lavernock Point, I arrived early. The blue hour was in full swing. And although I prefer capturing nature landscapes, the image of Penarth, the street lights still on, with Cardiff beyond, really appealed to me. I chose an exposure time of 6 seconds to capture the stillness of the morning.

