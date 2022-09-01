Infrared Cabin, Saluda, NC, USA

One of my favorite places to shoot. It changes, yet stays the same each time I visit. I decided to use my infrared conversion camera to capture the lights and shadows. I walked around the area to try to get everything in, including the firewood under the tree. I loved the lacy affect of the leaves and the glow that materialized creating what I hoped would be a fairy tale look-a perfect place for Little Red Riding Hood, or Hansel and Gretel!Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
