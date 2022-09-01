Infrared Cabin, Saluda, NC, USA

One of my favorite places to shoot. It changes, yet stays the same each time I visit. I decided to use my infrared conversion camera to capture the lights and shadows. I walked around the area to try to get everything in, including the firewood under the tree. I loved the lacy affect of the leaves and the glow that materialized creating what I hoped would be a fairy tale look-a perfect place for Little Red Riding Hood, or Hansel and Gretel!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now