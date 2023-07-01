Factory Butte Sunrise, Utah, USA

I was wandering away from the road in the dark, looking for a composition of Factory Butte at sunrise. I was having trouble finding a composition that I wanted to shoot, and the sun was quickly rising. Luckily, I happened to stumble upon this composition just before the sun rose over the horizon. I set up my composition as quickly as possible, finally settling on my Nikon 14-24 lens. I was able to capture this image a short time after the sun came up over the horizon.

