Aoraki Mount Cook, Southern Alps, New Zealand

One of the most exhilarating experiences for any photographer is flying in a helicopter with all the doors removed, for unhindered shooting from a unique perspective.

The summit of Mount Cook is some 12,218 feet high and at that altitude, the air is bitterly cold, especially at sunrise, and the chill wind screams through the aircraft cabin. To come away with a photograph like this makes it all worthwhile though, and it is an experience I am fortunate in being able to repeat.

Shooting from a moving craft requires fast shutter speeds (1/1000s minimum) and in ever-changing early morning light obtaining a correct exposure can be tricky. I set my camera to Auto ISO in order to deal with the variable light conditions. It is too cold to change settings on the camera and even if I could, the likelihood is I'd miss my shot.

Fujifilm X-T2, XF 18-55mm, f/3,2, 1/1000sec, ISO 640

