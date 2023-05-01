Tre Cime, Dolomites, Veneto, Italy

My wife has established that we will go on a cruise with her sisters about once a year. In 2020, we were supposed to do a European river cruise, but you can guess what happened with that. It finally happened in 2022. However, I did not want to go all that way and just come home in a week, so I made plans for us to stay another week and a half in the Dolomite region of Italy.

Our first stop there was Lago Antorno, near Tre Cime Nature Park. We were fortunate that the park was opening the day after our arrival. That morning though, there was still a barricade across the road. Nevertheless, we watched a few people drive around it and decided to give it a try. A short way up the road, there was a line at the entrance gate to the park, but we did get in.

The problem now was that it was cloudy, and you could not see the mountains. We went along a trail to get a better view, and this was one of the better shots from that morning.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now