Vestrahorn Mountain, Stokksnes, West Iceland

Picture Story

Vestahorn mountain is a 454-metre-tall scree on the Stokknes Peninsula in southeast Iceland. It is mainly made up of gabbro and granophyre rocks. The Stokksnes peninsula on its west side locks in seawater by the land, so it's possible to get some great shots of the mountain mirrored in the calm seawater, that's almost like a big lagoon but varies in size with the tide.

I went to Vestahorn mountain in Iceland, and I was blown away! Literally! The wind was so strong that I had to hold onto my hat for dear life. I felt like I was going to be blown away like a feather. But it was worth it because I got some amazing photos of the mountain. It's like it was posing for me!

Iceland's constant weather changes never fail to provide an awe-inspiring and dramatic picture any time of the day or night.

Here are some more facts about Vestrahorn mountain:

• Vestrahorn mountain is located on the Stokksnes Peninsula, close to the town of Hofn.

• It is surrounded by Eystrahorn and Brunnhorn (the three little summits stretching into the sea). All of them together are often referred to as Vestrahorn, even if, technically, it is just one summit.

• With peaks reaching up to 454 metres (1490 ft), cliffs rising from the sides of a stunning lagoon, and black sand beaches all around, it promises to blow away anyone with an appreciation of stark natural beauty.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now