Drweca Valley, Kuyavian Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

I went to this location a week ago, for the first time in several weeks, when there were practically no conditions for photos. I hoped that the sky would be cloudless (the forecast indicated this), and I also hoped to see the backwaters of the Drweca River after the recent rains. And I wasn't disappointed. I reached the river before dawn, just in time for the blue hour.

The river flooded the surrounding meadows, and the sky was beautifully reflected in the water. A lone tree, completely submerged in water, caught my attention. I immediately decided that it would be the main motif of my photo. Therefore, I was looking for a convenient position to capture the perfect symmetry of the image with reflection in the water. Fortunately, there was virtually no wind that morning, so the water surface was completely smooth, and my plan was successful.

