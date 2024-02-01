Two Giraffes, Southern Serengeti, Tanzania

We were greeted by some heavy rains on a recent trip to the southern Serengeti in early January. Out early one morning, as the sun was trying to break through, there were a few minutes of gently rising mist before we were enveloped in thick fog. Two giraffes wandered into view and kindly posed against the backdrop of acacias and mist.

