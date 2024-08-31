Lower Antelope Canyon, Page, Arizona, USA

This photo was taken in the afternoon with guide Craig Stuart and myself. At the time, no guides were required, and we were the only two people there. I shot handheld to get more angles and reflections.

This photo was transferred from color to emphasize the curves with no distractions. To my mind, the best shots in the canyon had the most color graduations of color reflection while shooting up toward the sky and just before the burnt-out light.

We spent about two and a half hours shooting in the canyon. Those days are long past, as a Navaho guide is now required, and you might get 45 minutes with a lot of photographers and shoot handheld.

