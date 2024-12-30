Male And Female Evening Grosbeaks, Blind Bay, British Columbia, Canada

I have some 60 kinds of birds that frequent my forested garden in Blind Bay. Most of them squabble over the berries, but none so dramatically as the Evening Grosbeaks, which linger where they are to ingest as many berries or seeds as they can. They are also the most comic – and I have never seen them harm one another.

