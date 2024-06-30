Lake Lure Lonely Tree, NC, USA

While bathing in the forest, I came across this little lonely tree. It reminded me of the story, THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD. All of the other trees were tall and reaching towards the sky. This little guy was concentrating on developing his branches and lots of fir greenery. It was almost bespoke of being the prettiest tree in the forest.

I gave it its due and set about honouring it with some fine pictures that other people would see and notice how hard it was trying to show that although it was small, it owned its space and was elegant in its stature.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now