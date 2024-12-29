The Glacial Giants, Keel, Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada

A few years ago, in June, I joined an organized photo tour of Newfoundland and Labrador. One day, the leader took us on a cruise on the Atlantic Ocean to view icebergs.

Arriving at Backside Cove’s shoreline, I was struck by this scene: a small zodiac boat on the left and two enormous icebergs on the right. These 10,000-year-old glacial giants are visible at many locations in this province.

According to our leader, my readings and published photos, off the coast of this province, the Titanic sank on its maiden transatlantic voyage in 1912 by hitting an iceberg smaller than those on the scene! More than 1,500 lives were lost. Titanic’s sinking was one of the worst marine disasters in history.

I was moved to capture this scene.

I composed and framed the image handheld using a 350 mm focal length. To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 0.7 stops.

My LPM portfolio contains several images taken during that gorgeous trip. Here are a few:

During the trip, I had the chance to get close to whales, icebergs, birds, and beautiful landscapes and shoot them all. In June 2025, I will return to this lovely province.

That trip made me realize the benefits of guided photography tours. The organizers know when and where to go, so no time is wasted. If you need inspiration, visit the PhotoTours Directory website.