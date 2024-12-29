This image was taken during the onset of a dramatic sunset over a lake and mountains. I had to scramble down a rocky slope with little light to guide me, but the image impassioned me, and I took the chances required. I admit it was rather fun.

There was no wind over the water, but the sky was tormented, and clouds made setting the camera difficult. I took several pictures, mainly varying the shutter speed. By the time I captured the image you see here, there was no light left.

Shuswap Lake, British Columbia, Canada