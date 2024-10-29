Yellowstone National Park, USA

Off the main road, via the western entrance to the park, there is quite a stretch of early morning fog along the road. As the day warms, the fog condenses on the grasses and tree limbs near the stream waters and forms frost. The frost can be seen here in the foreground and on tree branches.

By late afternoon, the frost had evaporated, and the process was repeated the next day and so on through the season. The scene produced is almost monochrome in black and white. This photo was taken in mid-January when it was about 20 degrees Fahrenheit.