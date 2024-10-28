    Search
    The Pretty Moon, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    The moon is an interesting photographic subject. Last November, I captured this image in front of my house.

    In February of 2024, I captured the Moon Star.

    In April of 2024, I captured the Magic Moon.

    On October 21, 2024, at 11h00 pm, I went outside, and I saw the half moon up in the sky. I went inside the house to get my camera, my 600 mm lens, and the flash.

    My close neighbor has a black birch tree with nice-colored foliage. I went close to the tree and found a visual passage through its branches and leaves to watch the pretty moon.

    My experience shooting the moon has shown that spot metering yields the best results. For optimal exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the metered readings by 1.7 stops. For more sensitivity, I set the ISO to 1600. My flash was set to overexpose by 2 stops.

    Finally, handheld, I focused on the moon. When I triggered the shutter, the flash lit the colored leaves, which were so close that they were out of focus.

    The moon, as a subject, forces us to be familiar with our gear and requires creativity. Looking at this beauty, I will try to plan the next full moon!

