Frosty Grand Teton National Park, Moran, Wyoming, USA

Braving the frigid -22°F temperatures overnight, I woke up to a frosted wonderland in Grand Teton National Park. As the first light of dawn warmed the air slightly to -12°F, I couldn't resist heading out to explore the frost-covered valley.

Near the Jackson Lake Dam, the cold pockets were untouched by the sun, preserving delicate frost patterns on every branch and twig. The peaks above began to glow as the sun rose, casting a golden light that contrasted against the frozen landscape below. The entire scene was a breathtaking display of winter's artistry, where even the smallest details – coated in frost – told of the power and beauty of this icy wilderness.