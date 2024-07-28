Lone Tree And Bluebells, Willow City, Texas, USA

I have a fascination with dead trees, and being able to capture them against the sky is one of my favorite things to photograph. While driving to a spot with clear skies for the April 8th eclipse in Texas, I drove by fields and fields full of blooming wildflowers. As I drove by, I made it a goal to try to capture some of their beauty once the eclipse had concluded.

One of the challenges I had was that the majority of the wildflowers were either immediately along the highway or behind fences on private property. Eventually, I found a side road that turned off and, for the most part, didn't have any fences along the side.

I continued along the road until I came across this scene. I saw the tree from a distance before I saw the field of bluebells, and when I got closer, I knew it was the shot I was searching for. The Bluebells stretching back towards the perfectly shaped tree with some early evening clouds in the sky were everything I'd hoped for.

