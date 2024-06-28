Lonely Tree, Palouse, Washington, USA

Prowling the Palouse area in June for photo opportunities brought me to this isolated tree in a field of vegetation. Other than respect for nature, I cannot think why the landowner let the tree grow here in the middle of his cropland.

The shadows help to show the tree's isolation, and the scattered clouds show the vastness of the area. The Palus tribe lived here in the past, and this area in eastern Washington State is a major wheat and legume-producing area.

