Ilsenburg, Harz, Germany

During a holiday in Harz, Germany, in April last year, we climbed a 474-meter high hill. On top of it sits a memorial stone, the Ilsestein, and an iron cross. The hill offers amazing views towards the Brocken, which is 1142 meters tall, the highest hill in the Harz region. On top of the Brocken sits a weather station, which characteristic forms - on clear days - are visible all over the region. The hill and the station on top are barely visible in this picture due to somewhat hazy conditions.

A third feature on top of this hill is the bonsai-type lone pine tree reaching out to the Brocken. This region of Germany is well known for its legends and exciting stories, most about witches and the devil himself. Seeing trees like this, it is not hard to imagine why.

It was late afternoon, and the sun was already lowering, although the light was still rather harsh. This brought the risk of clipping and going too dark in other spots. It was a true challenge getting the light balanced, which, in the end, succeeded rather well, I think. A bit of fine-tuning during post-processing did the rest.

