    Lake Superior, Minnesota, USA
    By Michael Murphy

    I had been feeling a bit like a winter funk due to the colder temperatures lately. However, on the morning of this sunrise, the temperatures were much warmer, and I had an urge to get outside and capture the beauty of the world.

    Lake Superior is a vast Lake, and I wanted to take some sunrise photos. When I arrived at this location on the lake, the skies were very moody. Once I chose this area for a long exposure to smooth out the water, the skies broke out with vibrant colors. I had enough time to set up my camera for about two images. Once I got this image, those vast, vibrant colors faded away as quickly as they arrived.

    It was a feel-good moment to have captured this and to get myself out of this winter funk.

    This was a morning greeting that I needed to start my morning doing what I enjoy.

