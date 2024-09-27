Uniforms, Reykjavik, Iceland

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

My first day in Iceland began at about 6 AM. I went outside, anxious to explore before I was scheduled to leave for parts 'unknown'! Waving in the breeze were these magnificent 'creatures'. On closer look, they were uniforms of a restaurant I was destined to return to later in the day.

I was amazed at how the shirts billowed in the breeze. Quickly, I began to photograph from all the angles, hoping to catch the shapes before the wind died down. That was my first capture on the trek around the most magnificent country filled with brilliant sights-never disappointing.