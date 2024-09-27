Skagit Valley, South of Sedro Woolley, Washington, USA

The latest issue of the magazine is out now!
My brother's farm is in this area. While we were working, a black cloud thunderstorm blew through, sending us scrambling for the house. I was sure the late afternoon sun would produce a rainbow, so once the rain let up, I ran for my camera equipment and drove until I spotted a nice place for an image.
I took photos of the entire rainbow and then looked for another place with a different view. The site I chose for this image was elevated a bit and provided a nice anchor of trees to the left for the composition. The rainbow remained intact for at least ten minutes, perhaps longer.
