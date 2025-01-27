Alaska Inside Passage, Juneau Alaska, USA

Nestled on a small island in Alaska’s Inside Passage, Eldred Rock Lighthouse is one of the state’s most picturesque landmarks. This photo captures the lighthouse’s timeless charm and its stunning surroundings, where maritime history meets the wild beauty of the Last Frontier.
Imagine gliding through the narrow channels of the Inside Passage aboard a ferry, with towering, snow-capped peaks stretching skyward and serene waters reflecting the dramatic landscape. The crisp air, the endless views, and the lighthouse standing resilient against the rugged backdrop tell a story of Alaska’s heritage and natural wonder.
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download 2 eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours