Alaska Inside Passage, Juneau Alaska, USA

Nestled on a small island in Alaska’s Inside Passage, Eldred Rock Lighthouse is one of the state’s most picturesque landmarks. This photo captures the lighthouse’s timeless charm and its stunning surroundings, where maritime history meets the wild beauty of the Last Frontier.

Imagine gliding through the narrow channels of the Inside Passage aboard a ferry, with towering, snow-capped peaks stretching skyward and serene waters reflecting the dramatic landscape. The crisp air, the endless views, and the lighthouse standing resilient against the rugged backdrop tell a story of Alaska’s heritage and natural wonder.