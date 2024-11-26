La Coulee Grou Magic Sky, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

In early May 2024, I took a gorgeous shot at the Coulée Grou Park. This publication explains how I found the location and how I seized and finalized the image.

At the end of May 2024, I had to go back to this location one hour before sunset. Once I reached the shoreline, I installed my tripod, camera, wide-angle lens, cable release, and a 10-stop ND filter. I had in mind to perform a long exposure to smooth the wind ripples on the water and to accentuate the reflection on the river and the texture of the clouds. When the clouds were colored, I would trigger the shutter.

On that day, sunset was at 8:33 p.m. Half an hour before sunset, pink clouds appeared in the clouds. Then, I triggered the shutter to start a long exposure.

During the exposure, the camera's live screen shows the developing image and the progress of the histogram. When the histogram reached the right (ETTR), I clicked again to stop exposing the image. In this case, it took 121 seconds. This mirrorless feature on my m4/3 is a real gem. When I showed this feature to a photographer beside me with a big DSLR in his hands, he told me that he did not have this feature, but he benefited from having a sensor 4 times bigger than mine! Such an attitude reminds me of the story published in my portfolio.

I was amazed by the results. Montreal is a big city, but we can enjoy locations without city-visual distractions.