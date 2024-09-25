Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada, USA

This photo shows the curves of time in the various sandstone soil layers here in the Valley of Fire State Park. Given time, the forces of uplift and pressure underground and the erosional forces of wind and water above ground act to provide the geology of this area curved forms. Curves in nature are evident in every direction you turn in this desert park. Once on the surface from below, the sandstone is exposed to abrasion, and the curve is shaped by wind and water.
Every time I return to this area, I find something new to photograph.
