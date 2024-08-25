Northsea Beach at Wijk aan Zee, The Netherlands

Beaches are universal when it comes to photo opportunities. There is always something of interest to capture: if not seashells and birds, then the sea itself, ripples in the sand and waves rolling in. This picture was taken on a September afternoon.
The sun was lowering, it was rather windy, and plenty of foam floated in with the waves. This image was taken at the exact moment a wave had reached its furthest position. For a moment, the movement of the water was frozen before it receded. This picture was all about timing.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor