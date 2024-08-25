Northsea Beach at Wijk aan Zee, The Netherlands

Beaches are universal when it comes to photo opportunities. There is always something of interest to capture: if not seashells and birds, then the sea itself, ripples in the sand and waves rolling in. This picture was taken on a September afternoon.

The sun was lowering, it was rather windy, and plenty of foam floated in with the waves. This image was taken at the exact moment a wave had reached its furthest position. For a moment, the movement of the water was frozen before it receded. This picture was all about timing.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now