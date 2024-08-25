Nags Head Beach, NC, USA

I had been shooting sunrise at Jeannette's Pier in Nags Head, NC, an area that is part of the Outer Banks. I have been here several times, so when I repeat locations, I always challenge myself to find different comps. Once it got too bright to shoot the sunrise any longer, I noticed these reflections of the pier in the sand.

The pier creates long straight lines against the curves of the waves along the shoreline. A slightly long exposure gives everything a soft look. It is best to go here in very early Spring before all the tourists start arriving. It is a very popular vacation spot.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now