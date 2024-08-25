Nags Head Beach, NC, USA

I had been shooting sunrise at Jeannette's Pier in Nags Head, NC, an area that is part of the Outer Banks. I have been here several times, so when I repeat locations, I always challenge myself to find different comps. Once it got too bright to shoot the sunrise any longer, I noticed these reflections of the pier in the sand.
The pier creates long straight lines against the curves of the waves along the shoreline. A slightly long exposure gives everything a soft look. It is best to go here in very early Spring before all the tourists start arriving. It is a very popular vacation spot.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor