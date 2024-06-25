Lonely Cypress, Crete Senesi, Tuscany, Italy

It is always a good idea not to pack away all the camera gear when going from one location to the next. You never know what you might see. This developing scene warranted an unplanned stop along the road!

The fog had been amazing since sunrise and was still lingering late into the morning hours. Rising and falling as it worked its way through the rolling hills, this lone tree was about to be completely covered by the fog as it rose.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now