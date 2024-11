Red Slough Wildlife Management Area, Oklahoma, USA

I spent an entire day searching for the very elusive shot of baby alligators (yes, they do exist in Oklahoma!) but only had a couple of photos of a quirky raccoon to show for my efforts.

As I was departing, the wind came to a complete stop, and the sound of hundreds of ducks chattering in the distance filled the cool evening air. I quickly changed lenses and captured the scene before it vanished into the night.

