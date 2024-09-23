The Curved Valley, Strathcarron, Scotland

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

September of 2014 was my first trip to the Scottish Highlands. We went principally for the hiking, but photography was a secondary and important trip objective. One day, I was scouting images on the Applecross Pass. I parked the car on the side of the road and set up my tripod and camera. I was thrilled to see this beautiful, curved valley containing a sinuous road leading my eyes to the loch and the distant mountains. It was a gorgeous scene topped by lovely clouds.

All the important elements of the composition were there: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colors, and framing elements. I took the shot with a focal length of 36 mm (35 mm equivalent). This image was taken at 57°24'39.3651" N 5°42'4.7376" W. Once again, this perfectly illustrates why the Scottish Highlands are deemed a photographer’s paradise.

From that first gorgeous trip, two other images have been published:

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/14/02/2023/the-pond-isle-of-skye-scotland

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/15/05/2023/the-lairg-mountains-scotland

When driving in the Highlands, keep your eyes and creativity open. Be prepared to park safely on the side of the road.

This explains why, in 2016, I organized a photo trip with friends to the same area. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website.

My LPM Portfolio contains 30 images taken in the area. Have a look:

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/vip/jacques-geoffroy