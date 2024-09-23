    Search
    The Curved Valley, Strathcarron, Scotland
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    September of 2014 was my first trip to the Scottish Highlands. We went principally for the hiking, but photography was a secondary and important trip objective. One day, I was scouting images on the Applecross Pass. I parked the car on the side of the road and set up my tripod and camera. I was thrilled to see this beautiful, curved valley containing a sinuous road leading my eyes to the loch and the distant mountains. It was a gorgeous scene topped by lovely clouds.

    All the important elements of the composition were there: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colors, and framing elements. I took the shot with a focal length of 36 mm (35 mm equivalent). This image was taken at 57°24'39.3651" N 5°42'4.7376" W. Once again, this perfectly illustrates why the Scottish Highlands are deemed a photographer’s paradise.

    From that first gorgeous trip, two other images have been published:

    https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/14/02/2023/the-pond-isle-of-skye-scotland

    https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/15/05/2023/the-lairg-mountains-scotland

    When driving in the Highlands, keep your eyes and creativity open. Be prepared to park safely on the side of the road.

    This explains why, in 2016, I organized a photo trip with friends to the same area. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website.

    My LPM Portfolio contains 30 images taken in the area. Have a look:
    https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/vip/jacques-geoffroy

