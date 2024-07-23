Tarrant Old Tree, Dorset, England

This old tree is on a hilltop and is largely hidden from view until you approach it.

I picked the summer to photograph it as there was a good chance of a field of crops surrounding it rather than just bare soil.

The lighting was ideal that day, as the tree was illuminated, and the crop was catching the sunlight. I used 15 stops of ND to get an exposure time of 251 seconds to get the cloud movement, and I was lucky in that there was very little wind to blow the crops around during the long exposure.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now