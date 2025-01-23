Winter in Admont, Styria, Austria

I rarely plan a photoshoot or even check the weather forecast, so I had no clue what was waiting for me on this bridge at the entrance of the Gesäuse National Park in Styria, Austria. I know the bridge and what the view is like when the weather is fine.

It was winter, so I was hoping for snowy trees and some fog—a lovely wintry scene, a little Winter Wonderland with a river leading to a massive mountain. Well, what should I say? I think I was lucky. Although the mountain was barely visible because of the clouds covering most of it, it looked even better to me. The trees along the river were beautifully covered in hoarfrost—what more could I have wished for?

This was my second time there at sunrise, and although I did not plan or know the weather conditions, I got some of my best photos of the year. This photo was taken on the same morning as the featured picture on my portfolio page.

Getting up at silly o'clock and driving for 2.5 hours was well worth it, I believe.