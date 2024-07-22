The Barn, St Barthelemy, Quebec, Canada

One day, in July 2024, the weather forecasts were predicting clouds, sunshine and thunderstorm possibilities. In my mind, I had to go scouting around the region of St Barthelemy, which is one of my favorite agricultural regions. This last is an hour's drive from home.

I knew by experience that at this time of the year, the fields would be textured and colored. I had in mind the following photographs published in my portfolio.

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/30/09/2023/the-yellow-carpet-st-viateur-quebec-canada

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/08/10/2023/the-tree-st-cuthbert-quebec-canada

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/02/08/2022/st-barthelemy-fields-quebec-canada

While driving the car, I saw the distant gorgeous rainbow. So I slowed down and stopped the car where the barn would be completely under the rainbow. I took my camera and wide-angle lens and approached the corn plants. They were almost 6 feet high. I was uncomfortable composing an image of this magic moment because the corn plants were hiding the view.

So, I went back to my car. I opened the sunroof, got up on the car's seat and then I had a very clear and global view of this gorgeous scene!

I took my camera handheld with a wide-angle lens. I composed and framed the image using a 16 mm focal length and set the aperture to F16 (35mm eq). To achieve ETTR, I overexposed the scene by 1.3 stops. It was the first time that I used my car as a ladder! I will do it again!

Later, in post-production using Lightroom, I created a sky mask and performed a dehaze set at +15. I duplicated and inverted this mask and put the shadows to +100. Then, I pressed the AUTO button in LR to let the software perform all the other adjustments automatically!

This photograph confirms that I will never visit such locations under a pure blue sky!

