    Unterschachen, Uri, Switzerland

    By Joao Cabral

    A few days ago, while walking in Unterschächen, a small village in the Swiss Alps, on a wonderful cold late afternoon with a clear sky, I marvelled at this extraordinary landscape. The late afternoon sun was still shining at the top of the mountain. The grassy fields, pastures for the abundant dairy cows, had a few snowflakes.

    I took the path with great caution because it was full of ice and bordered a mighty river that was born in the mountain and flowed down the valley. I found the contrast between the gloomy valley and the remaining sunlight that illuminated the top of the mountain delicious. I tried to capture this exciting landscape with my Canon mounted on a tripod, using the raw format. Image post-processing was minimal.

