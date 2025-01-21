Owls Head Lighthouse, Maine, USA

In August 2023, I took a road trip from Philadelphia to Acadia National Park in Maine, photographing lighthouses along the way. On day 3, I arrived at Owls Head Light State Park around dusk.

As I arrived the park was getting ready to close, I only had 30 minutes to find the lighthouse and take the picture. I managed to get to the lighthouse and take this photograph without anyone around.

I loved how the steps show the path to the lighthouse on top, so I decided to highlight both the lighthouse and the steps. Laying on my stomach, I was able to shoot the steps in the foreground while still capturing the lighthouse in the background. The challenge was the lighting and holding the camera still enough for a clear picture.

Owls Head Lighthouse is located on an 80-foot bluff overlooking Penobscot Bay in Midcoastal, Maine. This area of the country is very rural and full of beauty. I highly recommend taking a road trip and exploring everything New England has to offer.