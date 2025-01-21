Mount Desert Island, Hancock County, Maine, USA

If lighthouses are your thing, consider exploring the coast of Maine. Its 65 lighthouses, all built in the 1800s, tell the story of a rich maritime history. Not all of Maine’s lighthouses offer the opportunity to create dramatic images. My favorites have one thing in common: their location. Portland Head Light, Cape Neddick Light, also known as the Nubble Light, Pemaquid Point Light and Bass Harbor Light, are all situated on the edge of dramatic rocky coastlines.

I have had the opportunity to visit Bass Harbor Light more than the others. I have photographed It several times at various times of day and in different lighting conditions. If possible, I try to visit my favourite locations as many times as possible, which allows me to capture different seasons and times of the day.

Bass Harbor Light was built in 1858 to protect the entrance to Bass Harbor, which is on the southwestern side of Mount Desert Island. It is the only lighthouse in Acadia National Park. Bar Harbor is a resort town on Mount Desert Island in Hancock County, Maine. Bar Harbor is also home to the largest parts of Acadia National Park, including Cadillac Mountain, the highest point within 25 miles (40 km) of the Eastern United's coastline.

Photographing Bass Harbor Light can be challenging. To get the most dramatic view, I had to climb down slippery jagged rocks. Many photographers have been seriously injured attempting this descent. This photo was taken close to sunset, and I made sure I climbed back to the top while I still had enough light.