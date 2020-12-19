User Icon
Mesquite Dunes, Death Valley NP, USA by Richard Valenti

Mesquite Dunes, Death Valley NP, USA by Richard Valenti
The Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley National Park is actually a relatively small area within the park. Due to the popularity of the park, the Dunes can be difficult to photograph due to numerous people hiking the dunes, leaving footprints and broken patterns in the sand. The best time to capture a clear vision of the dunes is at daybreak after a wind storm. I had just this opportunity one January morning, so I went out before daybreak to a location in the dunes that I knew well. With the first light of day casting a soft glow across the dunes, I positioned myself to allow some side light to cast a shadow across one of the dune peaks. Exposing way to the right to create a high-key scene, I was able to capture this soft, dreamy dunescape.

