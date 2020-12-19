All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley National Park is actually a relatively small area within the park. Due to the popularity of the park, the Dunes can be difficult to photograph due to numerous people hiking the dunes, leaving footprints and broken patterns in the sand. The best time to capture a clear vision of the dunes is at daybreak after a wind storm. I had just this opportunity one January morning, so I went out before daybreak to a location in the dunes that I knew well. With the first light of day casting a soft glow across the dunes, I positioned myself to allow some side light to cast a shadow across one of the dune peaks. Exposing way to the right to create a high-key scene, I was able to capture this soft, dreamy dunescape.