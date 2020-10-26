All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The other day my wife and I sat on the patio and lamented the loss of autumn color in the backyard trees. A fairly good wind was blowing and it created a storm of falling pale yellow and brown leaves. Having spent a good amount of my time photographing the trees at the height of their color, I thought there must be additional photo opportunities coming out of this brown leaf storm.

As I looked on the patio around my chair I spotted one particular twig of leaves whose shapes and tones drew my attention. My immediate thought was a macro shot to capture some of the amazing details. I started walking around the yard looking for additional promising samples. Of course my wife thought I was crazy and just shook her head at me. I collected enough leaves to keep me occupied for a while as the weather gets colder, and today we had a chillier day with rain so I decided to try out my idea.

I took the twig to my “studio” (aka work shop) and I lit the subject with a single bulb through a white umbrella. I chose to close the lens all the way down rather than focus stack and I was rewarded with good focus throughout the image. The photo is essentially the way it came out of the camera, with just a touch of brightness added in post processing. The twisted leaves are part of that original twig that I spotted on my patio.