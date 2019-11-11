Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Some years ago, I fulfilled a personal lifetime ambition to visit Yellowstone National Park.

It proved to be everything I hoped it would be, and I returned to Scotland delighted with the amazing experience. This shot was taken in Hayden Valley, after an aborted trip the previous day when it looked as though we were about to experience a "White Out".