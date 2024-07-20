Vignanotica, Vieste, Gargano, Puglia, Italy

Vignanotica is one of the most beautiful beaches on the Gargano and likely in Italy. The beach is mainly made of stones and is dominated by tall cliffs. It is also one of the few beaches in the area that has public access without being forced to get there from the sea.

I visited the place the day before, and I got an idea of what kind of images I could get. So, the plan was to wake up very early and be there for the blue hour. The weather cooperated, too, because some clouds created a beautiful soft light, enhancing the contrast between the colour of the sea, the white of the rock and the green of the vegetation.

This tree is similar to many others. Its roots are in the rocks, and likely help consolidate the rock itself, and it appears to challenge the law of gravity. Two days later, this place was full of sun chairs and umbrellas for the beginning of the season, so I feel lucky to have caught it with no one around.

