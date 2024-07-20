Hamnoy, Lofoten Islands, Norway

It is almost impossible to visit Lofoten and not be on the bridge in the town of Hamnoy. Since there is a real risk that you won't find your place during the day, it's nice to go in the evening when you have the entire bridge to yourself. Another option is, of course, to go under the bridge, where the chance is slightly higher again.

If you add to that the pleasant weather, dramatic sky, snowfall, etc., then the resulting atmosphere of the photo is a bit more fun.

