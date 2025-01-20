Neist Point Lighthouse, Isle of Skye, Scotland

This photo shows the Neist Point Lighthouse on the Isle of Skye, taken shortly before sunset in windy conditions. The rocky cliffs and open sea dominate the scene, with no vegetation visible.

A tripod was used to achieve a longer exposure, which smooths out the motion of the waves and creates a calm surface on the water. The lighthouse is positioned prominently at the edge of the cliffs, standing out against the surrounding rock and ocean.

The image focuses on the simple, rugged landscape and the isolated structure in a clear and straightforward composition.