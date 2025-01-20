Eilean Sionnach Lighthouse, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

I organized a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands a few years ago. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Sky. I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer's Guide for both regions to plan the trip, having bought the eBooks on the LPM website.

As recommended, we headed to this beautiful location to capture the lighthouse. My expectations were quite high.

When we arrived, we passed through private property to approach the shoreline. A lady cried, “Sir, it is a private property! “ I turned to face the lady. She saw my camera and tripod. She said, “OK, it is for photography. You can go…you will see it’s beautiful.” That day, I learned the outdoor access rules in Scotland, which include the right to roam responsibly on most land and inland water.

As I approached the shoreline, I was struck by the scene. Everything was covered in low clouds and fog except the lighthouse!

I installed my tripod and camera with my long focal lens. I composed and framed the image using a 230 mm focal length. To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 1.3 stops.

The Highlands are a photographer’s paradise. There are so many places that contain all the important elements of composition. There are numerous great opportunities for images under giant light-box skies with even soft lighting.

When driving a vehicle in the Highlands, always be prepared to stop and park safely. On several occasions during our trip, we asked each other, "Do we have to go back home?"